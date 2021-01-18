'Keep hope alive' | Rev. Middlebrook reflects on legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Rev. Middlebrook knew Dr. King as a leader, friend and inspiration. They fought for civil rights together and stood up for what they knew was right.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For Reverend Harold Middlebrook, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday is a chance to remember and reflect. This year, it brings a mix of emotions.

"I'm concerned that there is a sense of bitterness and hatred in this country so this day causes me some concern," Rev. Middlebrook told 10News. "It causes me some joy that I can reflect on the life of Martin Luther King and the better days that we've had than where we are now."

Rev. Middlebrook knew Dr. King as a leader, friend and inspiration. They fought for civil rights together and stood up for what's right.

"There's not a day that I don't think about something he said, something he did, or some situation we were in," Rev. Middlebrook said. "That makes you want to see what challenges are out there for you today."

Rev. Middlebrook said the two shared "good memories and good trouble," as civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis would say.

Today, Rev. Middlebrook said Dr. King's message is as important as ever.

"Either we're going to survive together or we're going to perish as fools," he said. "How do we, as a community of people, adjust ourselves to the understanding of the whole doctrine and concept of love and non-violence and peace and working together?"

Rev. Middlebrook said Dr. King would be proud of all the generations he's inspired, especially those who marched this past year.

"At 92, he wouldn't be able to be out here marching," Rev. Middlebrook said.

"But I think he would be speaking to call the conscience of America, to come to grips with where we are, who we are and who we hope to be."

While we've made progress toward racial justice, there is still a lot of work to be done. Rev. Middlebrook hopes no one will forget that.