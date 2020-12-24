Knock, knock: Former NBA player brings Christmas cheer to the door

Former NBA basketball player Boo Jackson and a group of volunteers are making sure Christmas wishes come true to families across East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — For the ninth year in a row, former NBA basketball player Boo Jackson and a group of volunteers are making sure Christmas wishes come true to families across East Tennessee.

Volunteers through the "Boo Jack Jingle" program collect gifts through donations and personal purchases -- all to surprise families who aren't as fortunate to have a traditional Christmas.

"We pop up on your doorstep, ring your doorbell and knock on your door, whatever we need to do," Jackson said. "Here we are with gifts, toys, anything, food, anything we can do to help during these times, and it's just a true blessing just to see the smiles on these kids' faces.

"It's just truly awesome."

They're helping out over 20 families this year.

Jackson said the program started with just him and a friend.