FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Every year, Coats for the Cold collects and distributes thousands of coats. Please donate only coats, not sweaters, hoodies or sweatshirts.

Knox Area Rescue Ministries will collect Coats for the Cold through Saturday, November 9. Drop off coats at any KARM thrift store or Prestige Cleaners location.

Bring a coat voucher to an KARM store starting Monday, November 11, to select a coat. Churches and social services agencies distribute the vouchers.

The most needed coats are children's coats in all sizes and coats for men and women is XL, XXL and XXXL.

KARM provides shelter for about 300 people each night and serves about 1,000 meals each day. The organization not only feeds the homeless but also people in crisis.

The organization is based on biblical hospitality with the equation rescue plus relationships equals restoration.

Last year the community donated about 6,700 coats.

