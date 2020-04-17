KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 and the stay-at-home orders it prompted have hurt a lot of businesses. But the circumstances also have created opportunities for local entrepreneurs. One man who works in the mortgage industry tried something new.

His grandparents own a wholesale produce company and Tim Hill has dabbled in produce himself. So he recognized an opportunity to start a fruit and vegetable delivery service three weeks ago.

"It's safer than going to the grocery store right now," he said.

Knox Produce Box takes orders online until a minute before midnight on Tuesdays. Then drivers deliver on Thursdays and Fridays to customers in Knox, Loudon, Roane, Blount and Anderson counties.

Drivers deliver boxes to customers in five counties

Tim Hill

It's an appealing option for Maggie Martin, who lives in Anderson County with her twins. She already has a pantry stocked with staples.

"I love to cook. I love food and I love interesting nutritious food. And it was getting really hard to get what I wanted at the grocery. So this was just like a box of all the things that I wanted that someone was going to bring to my front door step so how great is that?" she said.

Maggie Martin enjoys the surprise of what is in the Knox Produce Box

WBIR

Potatoes, tomatoes, and onions show up every week but other items like kale and red peppers are surprises.

"Basically we really don't know until Wednesday of each week when we go and buy stuff from the markets what's available so it's not a set box every week. Contents change," he said.

That's ok with Maggie.

"It is really kind of fun especially for somebody who enjoys cooking. It's a little it of a puzzle." she said. "As I am pulling things out of my box I think, well ok, I could make this with this. It is sort of like being a chopped contestant like what am I going to make with the ingredients in my box."

Tim Hill started Knox Produce Box three weeks ago

WBIR

The service is catching on quickly. In just three weeks Tim has added a delivery day and doubled his drivers.

"A little bit overwhelming so far. So it's just hard to process because right now we're just trying to figure out where to get more boxes, more boxes, more drivers," he said.

Customers order boxes online by size not contents

Tim Hill

There's no shortage of food. Fresh produce is available right now from Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Knox Produce Box will deliver locally grown vegetables and fruits when in season.

"There's always going to be fresh produce available that a lot of people just don't realize they can get," Tim said.

Maggie said, "Maybe I can do this every week instead of going to the grocery store every week and maybe space out my grocery store trips a little longer maybe even after coronavirus."

Knox Produce Box plans to add delivery days and evolve into a year round service.