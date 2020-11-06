x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

features

Knoxville Children's Theatre resumes shows

Knoxville Children's Theatre will present "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" starting June 12
Credit: KCT
Knoxville Children's Theatre Logo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Children's Theatre presents The Tale of Peter Rabbit.  The classic Beatrix Potter story is retold in a timely fashion that acknowledges the reality of current health and safety recommendations.

Opening night is Friday, June 12, at 7:00 at the theatre on Churchwell Avenue. 

The actors wear masks and maintain distancing. It's a presentation style that brings this story into modern focus, making it both a heartwarming and a poignant tale of our times.

The play will be performed June 12 through June 28.

Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. 

Sundays at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will be limited to 50 attendees for each performance and groups/families will be distanced from each other.

Audience members should wear masks in the lobby area but can remain unmasked while seated during the performance. 

RELATED: Knoxville Children's Theatre creates virtual plays, reschedules spring production

RELATED: Knoxville Children's Theatre busy with auditions, acting classes and January production

RELATED: Robin Hood and the Sheriff of Nottingham coming to Knoxville Children's Theatre

RELATED: "Zack Allen changed my life": Knoxville Children's Theatre founder remembered