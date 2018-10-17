Knoxville — The National Championships for America's Clogging Hall of Fame is one week away, and a Knoxville clogging studio is preparing to make its first national appearance.

The Tennessee Valley Cloggers will be one of the newer teams dancing in the competition since they formed in 2016.

The girls on the team say they're looking forward to the challenge.

"Nationals is huge!" said Elizabeth Lowe, 10. "It's the best of the best."

"We've been working this whole year just to try to perfect everything and make it sharp," said Zoie James, 10.

The ACHF National Championships are Oct. 26-27 at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

© 2018 WBIR