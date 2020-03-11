"This journey has been life changing for me and if I can do it. Seriously, if I can do it, anybody can do it." - Matt Ryerson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Matt Ryerson's young daughter was sitting on his very pregnant wife's lap. She asked her daughter to sit on Daddy's lap instead.

"And she says why and she goes well mommy has a baby in her belly, and my daughter says okay and she comes over and sits on my lap," he said." She sits there's trying to get comfortable and then she pats my belly and she says, does daddy have a baby and his belly, too?" he said.

Matt Ryerson weighed about 300 pounds when he decided to enter a Biggest Loser contest his local YMCA hosted. It was 12 weeks of coaching on nutrition and exercise.

"I ended up being highly motivated by the contest and ultimately won I had lost the most amount of weight."

He had lost about 50 pounds but he knew he still had work to do.

"What worked for me was accountability."

He found accountability in a running group of guys who met every morning.

"They're rooting for me there. They were not really coaching me but they were bringing me along and so that experience then kept me energized kept me connected," he said.

He slowly and safely slimmed down.

"I'm almost at 100 pounds from where I was 10 years ago," he said.

He didn't do it alone.

Those friends who made him accountable also helped with what he says is another essential requirement: discipline.

The proof of his daily discipline is an amazing running streak.

"I started almost exactly six years ago on November, 27 in 2014. I started this journey of running every single day," he said. "By doing something every day, it just became part of my daily life. And now it's affecting my daily health."

His wife, Heather, has her own streak of about four years.

Matt runs marathons and even longer races.

Their kids enjoy running, too.

Their healthy choices make family adventures fun.

He said, "I'm not big in to self promotion but this journey has been life changing for me and if I can do it. Seriously, if I can do it, anybody can do it."