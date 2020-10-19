KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's called Another Afternoon of Opera at Ijams.
The event is Saturday, October 17, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Although the opera performance is free guests must register with Ijams to make sure there's enough room to spread out.
Knoxville Opera is launching a new project, literally
Following the tradition of the Vol Navy, Knoxville Opera presents the Opera Regatta.
The next journey down the river is Sunday, October 18.
At 11:30, enjoy a free 30-minute public performance at Volunteer Landing.
Noon departure.
Arrive at Duncan Boat Dock about 3:00 for another 30-minute public performance.
The performers will sing a variety of repertoire from Broadway musicals, Disney movies and classic opera and operetta.