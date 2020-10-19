The pandemic pushed performers outside theaters to places like Lakeshore Park, Ijams and even the river

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's called Another Afternoon of Opera at Ijams.

The event is Saturday, October 17, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Although the opera performance is free guests must register with Ijams to make sure there's enough room to spread out.

Knoxville Opera is launching a new project, literally

Following the tradition of the Vol Navy, Knoxville Opera presents the Opera Regatta.

The next journey down the river is Sunday, October 18.

At 11:30, enjoy a free 30-minute public performance at Volunteer Landing.

Noon departure.

Arrive at Duncan Boat Dock about 3:00 for another 30-minute public performance.