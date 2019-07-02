KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two indoor rock climbers from Knoxville have qualified for "USA Climbing Bouldering Youth Nationals." It's a big deal.

The national tournament starts tomorrow in Oregon. Before they left for the west coast, Emily Stroud caught up with the kids and their coach at Onsight Rock Gym in West Knoxville.

The competition starts Friday with a series of elimination rounds over the weekend.

The climbers compete against other talented young people from across the country.

Coach Jonathan Carter from Onsight Rock Gym and their parents will escort Harper Allen (13) and Brody Foster (10) to the competition.

