The most visited public park in Knoxville is on track to become even more beautiful and functional.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lakeshore Park Conservancy has come up with a new Master Plan.

The updated plan would shape the future of the 25 year old park.

"They keep improving and improving and it's just been a wonderful for everybody to come and enjoy," Gail Finley said. She is a frequent visitor who appreciates the tranquil atmosphere.

"How do you make it really work for generations for a hundred years," Dee Haslam said.

She is Chair of the Lakeshore Park Conservancy.

The nonprofit worked with Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects to study the history, ecology and existing uses of the land.

The revised plan will guide the long-term development of the public park. That's why public input is vital.

You can fill out a survey online through the end of the month then the board will evaluate the results. The five to six year improvement process should start in January.

Eleanor Barron enjoys the walking trails. She has a suggestion to make the park even better.

"I would like to have more shaded picnic tables," she said.

That is part of the proposed plan.

What visitors may notice most it the baseball fields are relocating.

"All the recreation is in one area with parking and restroom facilities and concessions. And so you have the soccer fields and the baseball fields and the multipurpose fields all kind of at one end to really take advantage of the facilities," Dee Haslam said. "You'll have this amazing central corridor that opens up to the water and the mountains."

A third part of the plan focuses on ecology.

"Then you have a region that's more wildlife and that's more about the ecology of Tennessee. I think those three different areas really make for a great story," she said.

About a million people visit Lakeshore Park every year. They come for exercise and socializing and appreciation for natural beauty.