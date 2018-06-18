

The latest class of Leadership Knoxville invites you to participate in a project this week called Lead With Kindness.

While we should probably be kind every day this is a chance to really focus on kindness and even document it on social media. #LeadWithKindness

No act of kindness is too small.

Kara McFarland is co-chair of the Lead With Kindness. She came up with a rock solid idea.

"I've seen these painted rocks everywhere and I've found them and I get so excited when I find them. And they are called kindness rocks. I took a spin on that," she said. "Hiding these rocks painted with reading themes hopefully we can encourage kids to keep summer reading top of mind. And then they find those rocks and hide them for other kids. Pass it along. Pass on the kindness and pay it forward."

She found the perfect fit for her kindness project at the Vestal Boys and Girls Club.

"Kindness is a key part of our mission statement at Boys and Girls Club. We try to teach the kids to be caring, responsible, productive citizens," Program Director Grayson Martin.

The kids were pretty productive at hiding the rocks along the green way near the Boys and Girls Club building.

Blue rock dive into a good book

This is just one example of what you could do this week.

"No act of kindness is too big or small. It can be anything from a compliment or paying it forward to the person in the drive-thru line in front of you to a project with friends, building a Habitat house, or going out and volunteering at your favorite non-profit," Kara said.

The children hade some ideas of their own on ways to be kind.

Austyn, who is 11 years old:"If they fall you could help them up."

Eaevon, who is 8 years old: "Be nice to everybody and think about what you want them to say to you."

Jazmyn, who is 11 years old: "Helping a friend when they are hurt."

Honey, who is 9 years old: "Stand up for someone if they are getting bullied."

Paytan, who is 10 years old: "Be good to one another, treat people like you want to be treated."

Just do something. And spread the word with a social media component.

"We are asking people to use #LeadWithKindness to share what they're doing," Kara said.

And if you find one of those rocks then be kind to yourself and read a book and hide it again to spread the joy.

For more ideas on what you can do this week, go to The Leadership Knoxville Facebook page.



Green rock reading helps you grow

© 2018 WBIR