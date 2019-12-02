It is nothing but net inside the gym at Carson's elementary school.

"I'm self-taught, said Carson as he shoots the basketball. "I have two basketball goals at my house."

The 11-year-old is also a natural at gymnastics.

"You can do a lot of crazy stuff. Flips, ninja stuff," he said.

Carson has the heart of an athlete.

"I'm bold. I believe that if I can try it then I can do it," he said.

But not everything comes easily to this fifth grader, which is why he is looking for a big brother.

Carson is one of more than 100 children on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

RELATED: Live A Little: Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee looking for mentors

"They could help you when you're feeling down, especially when you have only girls living in your house," he said.

Carson is hoping for someone he can laugh.

"It just makes me laugh when other people laugh. It's just cool," he said.

He also wants a big brother who likes adventure.

"I also have a dirt bike, and I do a lot of cool stunts.

Carson is brave.

He already knows what he wants to be when he grows up.

"I know for sure that I want to be a cop," he said. "I just want to help the community."

Click here to become a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

