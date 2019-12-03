KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jerel, 7, likes to use his imagination.

"I'm making a lion," he said as he molded sand in his classroom.

Like other boys his age, the first grader likes to play.

"I ride bikes with my sisters, but I play games more than the little ones," he said.

Jerel is the only boy in his family. He is on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

Nearly 100 children have signed up to be matched with big brothers and sisters, but there are not enough volunteers.

Jerel says, instead of a big brother, he wants a big sister.

"They're nice," he said.

Jerel likes to read but says he could use some help with social studies.

"It's kind of hard," he said.

So, if you have two or three hours to commit a couple of times a month, maybe you and Jerel can live a little.

