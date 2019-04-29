KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monday, April 29, is Study Day at the University of Tennessee. Students are spread throughout the main library on campus to prepare for exams that start tomorrow.

The Active Learning Space is open at the library all year.

Treadmills, stationary bicycles, and balance balls allow students to multi-tax while studying.

Freshman student Elizabeth Richmond took a spin on a stationary bicycle while studying flash cards for the accounting exam set for Wednesday.

Niki Kirkpatrick is a Health Sciences Librarian at UT.

She said Study Day includes a DIY survival kit featuring snacks, school supplies, blue books, and even stress rocks to squeeze that look like The Rock at UT.

HABIT dogs are interacting with the students, too.

On Tuesday, students can sign up for 15-minute massages and relax in a living room with a virtual fire and coloring books and board games.

The library staff wants to help students de-stress during the most intense time of the semester.

One of the quirkier ways they help manage stress is 'llamapalooza.' Now in its third year, UT literally brings in llamas from East Tennessee to the courtyard near the John Hodges Library to let students take a take a petting zoo-style break.