One business that got a huge boost during the pandemic is yard greetings. You know, those creative setups for birthdays and graduation and thank yous.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Sign Gypsies started in McKinney, Texas then spread across the country with franchises.

Jill Peterson owns Sign Gypsies West Knox.

"Our mission is to spread joy, inspire and connect within the communities we serve," she said.

She sets up yard greeting for special occasions. It can be a way to celebrate a school or community event or a way to highlight a business.

Her business started booming in April as the coronavirus convinced people to celebrate in different ways.

"It was such a high volume of orders coming through the we did not handle it. So, by May I had a team of helpers, helping me all through the summer and most and I still have most of those helpers year round," she said. "We do anniversaries we do baby announcements, any type of community event."

When someone orders the You've Been Elfed display, half of the proceeds benefit East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

"We're in business to make people happy to make their day. And I feel like it's been a huge blessing to be in this business and I want to give back to the community," Jill said.

Sign Gypsies West Knox offers free signs for schools, veterans and for families welcoming home a loved one who has been in the hospital for a long time.

"Just trying to bring some joy to their household during this pandemic," she said.