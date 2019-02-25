NORFOLK, Va. — Remember those beloved, childhood Saturday mornings where you'd get out of bed, pour your favorite cereal and sit in front of the TV to watch cartoons in your pajamas?

Well, Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk wants to recreate those days with a new, special brew.

On Saturday, March 2 in an all-day event, Smartmouth will be hosting its "Saturday Morning All Day" event where the brewery plans to debut a brand new IPA.

As of 9 a.m., dozens of people are braving the cold and damp weather and lining up outside ahead of the noon opening.

According to its website, the Saturday Morning IPA is made with pounds of marshmallows and tropical fruity Calypso hops — a spin on the fan favorite cereal, Lucky Charms.

The brewing company owner, Porter Hardy, said the beer still tastes like an IPA, but it still tastes "magically ridiculous!"

"If they expect it to be like a marshmallow IPA I think they’ll be very happy with what they get," said Hardey.

Head Brewer Jimmy Loughran came up with the idea for this marshmallow beer, and he said he's been waiting to make it for a while.

It's an idea based on his own love story.

"Back in the day, I sent Lucky Charms to my girlfriend, now wife, when we were in college. So, I took out all the marshmallows and sent her just the box," Loughran said.

From noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Smartmouth's Norfolk location, you'll get a chance to taste the beer while playing some board games, reading comic books from Local Heroes comic book stand and even dress up as your favorite cartoon character or superhero in a cosplay contest!

