AUSTIN, Texas — Joey Chestnut was expected to walk away with first place again at the second annual "World Hostess Donettes-eating Championship." But a Massachusetts resident shocked the crowd at an Austin mall when he unseated him on National Doughnut Day.

The "World Hostess Donettes-eating Championship" unfolded at the Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin on June 7. Over the span of six minutes, several top-ranked eaters ate as many doughnuts as possible.

In the end, Massachusetts resident Geoffrey Esper ate 235 doughnuts, coming in first place.

WATCH: "World Hostess Donettes-eating Championship"

Joey Chestnut, ranked number one in the world for competitive eating, shoved 200 doughnuts in his mouth, coming in second place. At last year's event, Chestnut won first place, making him the expected winner.

An Austin man, Juan Neave, got third place with 146 doughnuts.

$4,000 was awarded to Esper, $2,000 was awarded to Chestnut and Neave was awarded $1,000.

VIDEO: Making churro treats topped with ice cream at Churro Co.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Riv was special.' Country star Granger Smith's son, 3, dies after drowning

4 children killed as result of crash on U.S. 77 south of Giddings

What the Beep: Why is a lane on MoPac used only for exiting?

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station