KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College President Dr. Tom Bogart said the main goals for the bicentennial are for more people to know about Maryville College, realize and celebrate the College's influence in the region and support the important work happening on campus and beyond.

Maryville College President Dr. Tom Bogart

WBIR

This celebratory year is an opportunity to not only learn more about the ways the historic institution has grown and advanced over the last 200 years, but also how the College has stayed true to timeless values.

Maryville College Campus

WBIR

Upcoming bicentennial events:

August 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., College and Community Day with family dun, food trucks, and a bicentennial video

October 19, Homecoming and alumni celebration

December 6, Handel's Messiah performance