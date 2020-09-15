ROCKFORD, Tenn. — Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story is part of the Nashville Film Festival.
The documentary follows the life of Remote Area Medical's founder Stan Brock.
A one-night-only screening will be held October 6 at the Parkway Drive-in in Maryville.
Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, September 15, for the free drive-in screening and world premiere of the feature-length documentary film.
Admission is for one vehicle. Parking is first-come, first-served.
All attendees will be required to practice social distancing and wear a face mask when not in their vehicle.
The screening will begin at around 8 pm or shortly after sunset, and will be followed by a question and answer session with the filmmakers and RAM's leadership team.
The film recounts the incredible life story of Stan Brock, the British-born cowboy turned television star who sacrificed everything to bring free health care to people in need.
All standard tickets are free, however, the event will also serve as a fundraiser for Remote Area Medical. All optional donations will benefit the organization and its mission to help those in need.