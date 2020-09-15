A one-night-only screening will be held October 6 at the Parkway Drive-in in Maryville

ROCKFORD, Tenn. — Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story is part of the Nashville Film Festival.

The documentary follows the life of Remote Area Medical's founder Stan Brock.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, September 15, for the free drive-in screening and world premiere of the feature-length documentary film.

Admission is for one vehicle. Parking is first-come, first-served.

All attendees will be required to practice social distancing and wear a face mask when not in their vehicle.

The screening will begin at around 8 pm or shortly after sunset, and will be followed by a question and answer session with the filmmakers and RAM's leadership team.

The film recounts the incredible life story of Stan Brock, the British-born cowboy turned television star who sacrificed everything to bring free health care to people in need.