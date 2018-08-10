A fourth grader from Farragut fits in a fun activity when he isn't in class or doing homework. He's a ninja warrior.

Enoch Jones just got back from Los Angeles where he competed in a ninja competition that will unfold over about 20 TV episodes.

He just celebrated his ninth birthday which made him one of the youngest competitors in American Ninja Warrior Junior.

Enoch runs through obstacle courses as part of a weekly class he takes at Summit Sports Training Center in Lenoir City. They work on ninja moves and hero training.

"We're climbing a rope because someday these kids are going to see a cat stuck in a tree. I hope they are strong enough and fast enough to climb that tree and rescue that cat," owner and coach Matt Guldan said.

He is part teacher, part cheerleader.

"(Enoch) is a swinger. He's a climber. He's strong. He wants to do this stuff. He's not the kid who wants to sit at home and just play video games. He wants to be moving and be active. That's why he's called the Electric Ninja. He's always full of energy," Matt said.

The electric ninja spent four days in Los Angeles meeting famous older ninjas and Olympic gymnasts. Oh, he also had to conquer obstacle courses, compete against kids in his age group, and do on-camera interviews for the taped show.

"I was just nervous and hoping to get through," Enoch said.

His parents and big brother are super supportive and appreciate Matt's positive coaching and training.

"Helping me build up my body strength to do the obstacles there," Enoch said.

He is overcoming obstacles on the course and preparing to succeed in life.

"I think he'll do great things. I don't think this is the last time you'll hear the name Enoch Jones," Matt said.

The first episode of American Ninja Warrior Junior airs this Friday on NBCUniversal Kids network.

