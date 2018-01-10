The Tennessee Theatre is certainly a lovely venue and also a place to fall in love.

In fact, one East Tennessee couple started their journey to marriage right there.

"We try to come every first Monday," Linda Simpson said.

Mighty Musical Monday at the Tennessee Theatre is a standing date for Linda and Jack Simpson.

They are newlyweds who married March 23, 2017. It's a second marriage for both after their spouses died.

Linda explained how their romance began.

"I had been sending Christmas cards to he and his wife and when she died I kept sending Christmas cards. And this was in February he calls and said I've been looking at the Christmas cards. I said you've still go it? He said, would you be interested in going to a free concert at the Tennessee Theatre on Monday? I said sounds great. So we did for our first date," she said.

Jack said, "My first wife and I had talked about coming here many times and we just had not been able to do it."

Linda said she doesn't really remember the music.

"We heard a little bit of it but we were sort of google eyed. We were. And then we went to Calhoun's for lunch and we walked down by the river," she said with a big smile.

They knew each other long before that first date.

Jack Simpson and Gene Moore were friends in high school and college then lost touch.

The two men reconnected decades later. Then Jack and his wife Loutrella and Gene and his wife Linda would socialize at basketball games.

"The two couples met and would have supper together before the ball games and I got to know a little bit about Linda but not very much," Jack said.

Then he made that phone call to ask her to go to that concert at the Tennessee Theatre...

"I wasn't looking toward marriage. I really wasn't. It was just to have a friend. And it just went beyond that," he said.

That first date did lead to marriage, many more trips to the Tennessee Theatre, and more googley eyes for this sweet couple.

"It's like when I was 16 or 17 years old. Giddy at times. It's wonderful. I thank God every day for him," Linda said.

The young-at-heart newlyweds were happy to share their ages: Linda is 77 and Jack is 84.

© 2018 WBIR