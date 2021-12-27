Nashville Six look back on year since Christmas Day bombing

On Dec. 25, 2020, a bomb exploded in Nashville. The six officers that helped save lives that day are known as the Nashville Six.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — It’s been a busy year for the officers known as The Nashville Six, and now they’re reflecting on what life has been like in the year since the Christmas Day bombing.

“Hearing on his body cam, I’m the one screaming for James because I didn’t know if he was alive, and that 10 second period of not knowing that is still really hard. I still can’t really go up there,” Officer Brenna Hosey said.

“It was part of the job. I’m thankful we’re all here and that we can move forward,” said Officer Tyler Lewellen.

The officers have been hailed as heroes for their efforts to get people out of Second Avenue before and after an RV exploded there early Christmas morning. They’ve been flown to Washington, DC, and had their faces painted on a downtown mural.

“We joke around saying it’s been like a band and (Metro Police public information officer) Don (Aaron) is our manager,” Officer James Wells said.

Since then, the officers have seen growth, both professionally and personally.

Officer Michael Sypos is planning a wedding. Officer Amanda Topping adopted a dog. Hosey now oversees Metro Police’s career development unit. Walls moved to the Midtown precinct and Lewellen got promoted.

In fact, a few of them volunteered to work Christmas this year. Why?

“We still have jobs to do. Work is still work. We still answer calls. We don’t expect to be treated any different,” Walls said.