KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Learning how to play an instrument doesn't have an age limit. A music class at the Oak Ridge Senior Center is for folks 50 and up.

Wendall Cook said, "I started learning how to play guitar at 15. My daddy bought me an old Stella guitar. Paid 12-dollars for it."

He later upgraded to a Gibson guitar, played with four different groups over the years, and now the 78-year-old plays guitar in church.

"Learning and playing I've been here about 60 years."

And he's been teaching for about the past 15 years. His free beginner class for guitar and bass has about 15 students at the Oak Ridge Senior Center. The intermediate class has about the same.

"Wendall is a great teacher," beginning bass player William Westcott said.

Wendall adds a chord or two every lesson and he doesn't cringe when students hit a wrong note.

"No. You can expect that from the beginners and even I do that so I don't pay much attention to it," he said.

"It's not a quick thing to learn. But you have to do it about 5,000 times and then you get the hang of it," William said.

Wendall usually teaches a once-a-week class for about 9-months then takes off for a few months in the fall. Students like William appreciate his commitment.

"Wendall has been putting it on for quite a long time with no pay and he does a great job and we're grateful for that."

Wendall thinks learning to play an instrument is positive in every way.

"It keeps your mind active. It keeps your hands and fingers active. People come in here with arthritis and everything and they have to adjust. So it's really good for them and good for me, too," he said.