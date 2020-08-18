GATLINBURG, Tenn — Ole Red restaurant and entertainment venue launches a new competition series called Ole Red Battle of the Bands.
It starts Wednesday, August 19, and could continue to be a weekly feature at the four Ole Red locations in Nashville, Gatlinburg, Orlando and Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
The program starts at 7:00.
Each band will play a couple of songs.
Guests in each venue will see one band perform live and watch the other three via livestream from the other locations.
At the end of the evening, the audience at each participating location will go online to the venue's website to cast their vote.
August 19, 2020
Dismal River Boys - Ole Red Nashville
Monroeville - Ole Red Gatlinburg
Telina Rudd and The Red Clay Gypsies - Ole Red Tishomingo
Bryan Malpass - Ole Red Orlando
August 26, 2020
Clayton Shay – Ole Red Nashville
Lance and Lea – Ole Red Gatlinburg
Jason Tally – Ole Red Tishomingo
Dusty Sage Band – Ole Red Orlando