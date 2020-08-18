Audience members at four locations will watch live performances and vote for their favorite band

GATLINBURG, Tenn — Ole Red restaurant and entertainment venue launches a new competition series called Ole Red Battle of the Bands.

It starts Wednesday, August 19, and could continue to be a weekly feature at the four Ole Red locations in Nashville, Gatlinburg, Orlando and Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The program starts at 7:00.

Each band will play a couple of songs.

Guests in each venue will see one band perform live and watch the other three via livestream from the other locations.

At the end of the evening, the audience at each participating location will go online to the venue's website to cast their vote.

Dismal River Boys - Ole Red Nashville

Monroeville - Ole Red Gatlinburg

Telina Rudd and The Red Clay Gypsies - Ole Red Tishomingo

Bryan Malpass - Ole Red Orlando

August 26, 2020

Clayton Shay – Ole Red Nashville

Lance and Lea – Ole Red Gatlinburg

Jason Tally – Ole Red Tishomingo