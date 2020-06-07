"A Very Vintage Christmas in July" is at Foothills Mall in Maryville this Friday and Saturday.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The coronavirus pandemic has shifted activities for one East Tennessee couple. Joe and Mary Moore are authors who are also known as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

For one thing, they now wear festive cloth masks.

For another, writing children's books is on hold.

Instead, they have a weekly TV show on Mountain Fun Life based in Pigeon Forge. It started with a half-hour feature for the authors called "Storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus."

"To reach out to parents and children to reassure them to say, you know, it's ok," Mrs. Claus said.

The show has evolved.

Santa described some of his latest antics: "We've flown in a biplane, we've gone on a Zorb. So you know what a Zorb is? It's the only one in the U.S. it turn out, apparently there's one in France. We took the one in the U.S. And then just for the fun of it I went down with Elvis Presley."

The couple shows up on YouTube, Roku, and Facebook Tuesday mornings and the shows archive for binge watching.

This weekend. July 10 and 11, they'll take the sleigh to Foothills Mall in Maryville.

"We're doing A Very Vintage Christmas (in July) and we're going to have Santa's Workshop, we're going to be there signing books, Mrs. Claus and I are going to be there in special Christmas in July garb," he said.

Mrs. Claus is a fan of the host store, Gentry Mercantile, which features handmade items.

Santa will be on the lookout for artisans to join his team of elves.

Meanwhile, guests can enjoy individually wrapped free food, Christmas music, Santa's workshop and Christmas vendors.

Foothills Mall in Maryville

Gentry Mercantile