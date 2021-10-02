One in Six: Kara's Journey

It was isolating. And it was it was embarrassing. It was humiliating. People say, why don't why don't you talk about it? I was humiliated.

Kara's Journey is part of " One in Six" , a series of stories focused on how the high cost of infertility affects families in Tennessee.

We did another surgery and we started checking things, and we decided to do a couple of rounds of Clomid just to see if I could stimulate, you know, an extra egg or two and try.

So, you know, we tried. But, you know, after about eight months, I didn't even wait the full year. I think we tried about eight months.

So, I had already had a couple of surgeries for it. So I knew that there could be a potential problem. I guess I was secretly just kind of hoping it would go away. I had had a ruptured appendix when I was younger as well. So that was another thing. But it wasn't no one ever said these are going to be factors that are going to make it hard for you to have children.

We immediately started trying after our wedding and it just it didn't happen. I mean, I knew I had endometriosis. It was something that I had struggled with since I was a teenager.

And, you know, it was kind of at that point, we were both ready for kids. I was thirty four and he was two years younger. So, I mean, it wasn't like we were teenagers. We were established, we were financially ready for a family.

All these things do these things in this order to have a successful life. And I kind of thought that's what I did. I went to school and I had a successful career and I met my husband and we got married.

It's funny especially, I think, for women, for young girls growing up, we tell them, go to school, go to college, get a degree, don't get pregnant along the way, you'll you'll ruin your life.

Chapter two : A Double Whammy

It did make me go crazy, Clomid, because it's so...what it does to you. We started with some IUIs. And my husband got tested and he wasn't normal.

All of his counts were were off, which at the time I did not realize there was such thing as male factor.

I really just had always, like so many people, I find they just assume it's a female disease. So if you're suffering with infertility, it's on her. And we quickly discovered it's not.

It's as much a male problem as it is a female. And in our case, it was both. It was a double whammy.

How as a..as a woman, I can't get pregnant? Like, who can't get pregnant. My body would not do what it seemed like everybody else's body was doing around me.

And so that's that's embarrassing to talk about and to admit to anybody. So I didn't.

I had been told here in Nashville by my second doctor that I needed to give up, that it was just wasn't going to happen. I had less than a 10 percent chance of getting pregnant, even with IVF.

Don't try it. You're wasting your money.

And, gosh, that's just that's devastating.

I know a lot of people in their minds that don't go through this. I know in their minds they're just think, oh, we'll just go adopt, just just do something else.

But when you're living that life, when you're walking that path, it's just it's not that simple.

It's not that simple to give up ever seeing your face reflected in your child's face, or your husband's traits as your little boy is running around. It's just not that simple.

Adoption is not a treatment for the disease that I had.