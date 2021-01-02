University of Tennessee graduate went from the Big Orange to the Big Apple and now he's everywhere podcasts are played

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Justin Crawford may live in New York but he still carries Tennessee in his heart.

"I remember moving from Japan to Knoxville to go to school, and you know what, I'm All Vol!"

He is still All Vol, even after moving to New York to pursue a career in media.

"I think within months of doing a couple of fellowships I got the job at NBC. Shortly after that I pitched myself as a correspondent to go work with a small digital news company, which is now pretty big, as their entertainment guy.

I went and interviewed all these celebrities and red carpets and then from there you know it just got bigger and better," he said.

Then the pandemic pulled the rug out from under those red carpet events and in-person hosting and reporting wasn't an option.

He said, "If we're stuck on Zoom calls then we're going to make this thing work and a podcast just made sense. Right now, you could have this and record off a phone nowadays, and it's interesting enough that the podcast numbers have obviously increased."

Add Justin Crawford's podcast to the mix. It comes out every Monday at noon.

'Men of the Hour' is a self-improvement weekly talk show with celebrity guests.

"The guests will be everything to the show. I will just introduce them and ask the questions. And that's what's happened because we've had guests from comedian Gabriel Iglesias to celebrity real estate broker Ryan Serhant. We've been talking with Mike Tyson's team. There's a lot of interest in the marketplace of celebrities now where you get one then everybody else says yes after that. And I said you know what, maybe that's the secret sauce is that we take these influential men that for so long you look at and say, what's their story? What do they really do and why are they pursuing their lives and careers in the ways that they have? How did they get big? Then making that conversation so raw, and candid that we just get the best answers that hopefully inspire people to kind of do better for themselves and everybody around them," he said.