KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman in Bean Station has a real talent for sewing and a real love of Barbie dolls, and she's found a way to combine the two to help people fighting cancer.

"The Lord laid it on my heart that because of my love of Barbies and my love of making clothes for them that I needed to do something to bless Him with them," Penny Tolliver said.

That's why she collects Barbie dolls and cuts off their hair.

A Facebook post showing a little girl with cancer and no hair inspired her to start her ministry: Penny's Project Hope.

She gives away beautiful, bald Barbies.

"I give them to women and children and it doesn't matter what kind of cancer they got," she said.

Penny got her first Barbie when she was 7 years old.

At 13, she discovered an official pattern for Barbie dresses. She still uses that same pattern to sew dresses customized for each recipient.

She includes a Bible verse and note with each Barbie she sends to a stranger.

She often receives a photo in return.

"I want to encourage them and I want them to know they are still beautiful even though this disease has made them lose their hair," she said.

She keeps a book where she records every recipient's name, their address and some special details about them.

Another photo album displays pictures of every Barbie she's made: 207 and counting.

"I got like 20 requests all at once during Christmas. And so I was like, 'oh my goodness.' But it was fun. I got them all out and thank goodness. Hopefully, they are blessing the people that received them," she said.

Her 15-year-old niece, Emma Pillion, makes hats for the Barbies.

"I'm doing it for God, the glory of God," Pillion said.

She learned a simple technique on YouTube and now she can crochet one in about 10 minutes.

"I'm really glad I can be part of it and help people and when I think of people getting a hat that I made it really makes my day. I'm glad I can do it for people," she said.

"Everybody that follows my Project Hope on Facebook I ask them to pray for every doll that I send out so that whoever receives it will have all those prayers coming in for them and help them to heal," Penny said.

She helps them with the gift of a special Barbie.

"If the Lord calls you to do something He will provide. And He has provided every need that I have had for this ministry," she said.

Penny does not accept monetary donations, but if you would like to send her a Barbie doll or sign up a friend to receive one, check out her Facebook page.