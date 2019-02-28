KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The history of an old theatre is being preserved in a thoroughly modern way through a podcast.

The Historic Tennessee Theatre is often filled with music and always filled with memories: a favorite concert, a first date, watching movies as a kid.

"We thought it would be a really great idea to capture those stories and share them with the general public and to archive them for posterity so we would have them for all time," Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said.

She and her team started interviewing people at the theatre last spring to record their favorite memories.

"We love hearing the stories in the first-person voice. So hearing from the person who came here in the 1940s, hearing from the couple who met here in the 1990s, etcetera. So not just us reporting and retelling the story but hearing the story in their words," she said.

This past fall they started categorizing the interviews by theme.

Theatre Director of Marketing and Outreach Lila Honaker said, "Looking at really strong quotes and sentiments that people shared with us that we really wanted to be a part of this project."

Those stories are becoming podcasts called "Welcome to Behind the Tennessee: A Palace of Stories."

Matt Honkonen with Pitchwire Production Studio is part of the production team.

"I've been a fan of the Tennessee Theatre since I knew it as there and it's an honor to be able to be part of it," he said.

Lila Honaker said, "To me, it's really special and I'm really happy that we're doing it."

She co-hosts and Matt works his magic on the technical side.

"As we started building the first episode we realized we can make this ten steps better than it is if we do this, this, and this. As that happened we started realizing oh next episode has to be as good, next episode has to be even better," he said.

The podcasts have focused on the Wurlitzer and house-organist Dr. Bill Snyder, love and dates, and Mighty Musical Monday.

The theme of the next podcast is childhood memories.

You can find all the free podcasts online. Click here for the link.