Terra Madre Women in Clay is hosting a virtual event through November 22

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Terra Madre Women in Clay is an eclectic group of lively women who happen to be clay artists from East Tennessee.

It's a place where mutual support, education in clay and the pursuit of excellence are celebrated, not only with each other but with our community in East Tennessee and beyond.

Exhibitions, shows and community events are a normal part of Terra Madre's mission but 2020 is not a normal year.

The group's fall show is now underway online. It's an opportunity to buy beautiful pieces directly from the artists.