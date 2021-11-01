Pratt’s Country Store credits faith, family and friends for decades of loyal customers

Pratt’s Country Store is a cornerstone of Fountain City. The third-generation business has been serving customers in North Knoxville since the 1920s.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — In North Knoxville, Pratt’s Country Store is a cornerstone of Fountain City that literally corners Tazewell Pike and Jacksboro Pike. The family business is known for produce and community pride.

“The Lord has so blessed us with faith, family and friends,” says Perry Pratt. “We’re proud of our schools and churches. In Fountain City, it’s the people that make it."

Third-generation owner Perry Pratt is thankful for loyal customers who shop the store’s local produce and seasonal outdoor décor.

“In the early 20s, my grandfather and his brother would come by here from Andersonville on their way to the market house which is now Market Square in Downtown Knoxville. And, they saw a store building for sale with some houses and acreage. And they bought it and moved here with all their family.

And, the Pratt brothers set up shop, but in the beginning the store was more of a mercantile.

“It was more like ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and what they had out in Andersonville.”

In the 1980s, Pratt’s father, Ralph Pratt, stepped in and began focusing on fresh local produce and seasonal outdoor decorations.

“When his family business- Pratt’s Supermarket- closed in 1982, they had to settle my grandmother’s estate. Some of his siblings wanted in and some wanted out. And, my dad said, ‘Listen, we can do this, kids.’ So, he and his brother and one of his sisters pitched in along with my sister, me and some friends.”

Pratt and his sister grew up in the store.

“I can’t get away with a thing. A lot of them treat me like their grandson or their son. We go to church with the them, grew up with their kids and so it’s been a blessing.”

Pratt’s Country Store does work with growers from other states, but values longstanding relationships with local farmers.

“Our local farmers are key. You know, we say what do you got? And they’ll say, what do you need? And, we work it out.”

The produce stands are overflowing with natural goodness, but after all these years, Pratt does have a favorite.

“Cherokee Purple tomato would have to be up there. And then, I like those candy-striped tomatoes, those heirloom tomatoes.”