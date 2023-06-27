Pride Month: Operating under new name, Appalachian Equality Chorus continues using music to bring people together

Twelve years after its creation, the group's mission to promote inclusion and equality remains the same.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For years, the East Tennessee-based musical group formerly known as the Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus has used music to promote inclusion and empathy. Now known as the Appalachian Equality Chorus, the group's mission has not changed.

Pointing to the Bijou Theater's marquee displaying the words "Happy Pride" in downtown Knoxville, the group's co-founder Bleu Copas said, "If a young LGBT East Tennessean is walking by and sees something like 'Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus,' or 'Appalachian Equality Chorus,' or 'Happy Pride' on a marquee, it lets them know they're not alone."

Copas was once that young East Tennessean. "For me, growing up as a gay teen in Johnson City, I truly thought I was the only gay kid in my entire school," he explained.

Today, Copas is in good company.

He and Christopher Hamblin created the Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus after meeting on the steps of the state capitol in Nashville in 2012.

"A lot of people including myself, that had felt alone, finally did feel like they had somewhere to go and and we could bond over music," Hamblin said.

From 15 to at times upwards of more than 70 performers, the group now operating as the Appalachian Equality Chorus has united people from across the region.

"The entire region started to see Knoxville as a mecca for a place to make music with other queer folks," Hamblin explained.