LEESBURG, Va. — When Reece Leggitt was born on Sept. 10, 2011, her future seemed unclear. She was suffering from a joint and muscle condition called Arthrogryposis Mulitiplex Congenita (AMC).

This condition forms when a baby stops moving in the womb, during pregnancy. It makes it difficult for the child to form any muscles, leaving them with a host of problems when they are born.

"The day she was born..." said her father, Lance "the doctor said the worst day."

Reece Leggitt was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis

She was born with club feet, a dislocated knee, a dislocated hip and multiple contractures in her leg muscles. She basically had no muscle in her arms, and her wrists and fingers were deviated. She entered her first surgery at just one-month-old.

"When we talked to the doctors early on," said Lance. "There were concerns about whether she would even walk."

Lance said Reece's journey started to make a positive turn when they found Shriners Hospital, in Philadelphia. Seven years later, Reece is not only walking, but running, and even playing golf.

The third-grader is shy, but if you ask her about her favorite activity, she will answer immediately.

"Dancing," she said.

Despite having a tough life, Reece Leggitt is all smiles these days

Reece has come a long way. And that's why the Leggitt family is holding the sixth annual "Golf Fore Reece" tournament, to raise money for Shriners Hospital. Over the last five tournaments, they've raised approximately $150,000.

"It's our way of giving back," Lance said. "It means that we're appreciative of everything Shriners did for us. And we want to give to that mission which is helping kids like Reece."

Big brother Fisher, 12-years-old, said he might be the older sibling, but he looks up to his sister.

"There's just so much that she goes through. And she's always just constantly like 'let's go have a good time.Let's go to the pool.' I can't explain it. I'd do anything to help her."

Reece Leggitt hugs her brother Fisher

Reece has been in the spotlight before. In 2015, Reece was sponsored on NFL Network for running a 40-yard-dash to raise money for another hospital, St. Jude's in Memphis.

The annual charity event has also attracted some major star-power. Swag has been donated by players on the Redskins, Capitols, and others. This year, Trace McSorely, the Ravens Rookie Quarterback will be in attendance.

McSorely, who attended Blair Woods High School in Ashburn, said it was meaningful to give back to the community. He said Reece inspired him both on and off the field.

"I'll go through some things on the field," he said. "But it's nothing compared to what she's gone through in her short life. And how she's been able to handle it. It just puts things in perspective."

If you want to golf in the tournament, you can sign up here, at the cost of $165. The tournament is being held on July 22 at the River Creek Club in Leesburg.

DISCLAIMER: WUSA9 is sponsoring a hole at the tournament.

