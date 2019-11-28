Christmas in Appalachia looks different today than it did decades ago. Traditions evolve, emerge and, sometimes, disappear. But if you look past the LED lights and holiday parades, you can trace today's festivities back to the mountains, where some things never change.

Part 1: Appalachian Christmas Traditions

Part 2: New Traditions Emerge

Part 3: Giving Back

