A new glamping destination opened in late September in Pigeon Forge.

Under Canvas Great Smoky Mountains is the company's first glamping camp in the Southeast. It is close to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on 182-acres and features 40 canvas tents.

The size of the tent, amenities offered, and time of year determine the price per night but the most basic accommodations are available for about $100 during a special promotion period.

Under Canvas operates locations in Yellowstone and Glacier in Montana, Moab and Zion in Utah, Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, Grand Canyon in Arizona, and the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

Under Canvas

1015 Laurel Lick Rd

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

RELATED | Luxury camping, 'glamping', opening in Gatlinburg this month

PHOTOS: Glamping at Under Canvas Great Smoky Mountains

In April, the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend opened its doors as well for a "glamping" experience. That campground includes tiny homes on its site.

RELATED | Look inside: 'Tiny homes' bring glamour to camping

© 2018 WBIR