KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cobi Carmichael is a world away from where he was born. He is part of a Knox County family known as the Ds Mafia. Ds for Down syndrome.

"When I found out how children with Down syndrome were treated in orphanages in Eastern Europe I actually didn't intend to adopt any children. I was just going to help fundraise and increase awareness," Stephanie Carmichael said. "They don't have any value there. I saw their value and wanted to make sure everyone saw their value."

Years ago, Stephanie Carmichael checked out photos on the Reece's Rainbow website. It's an organization that provides special needs adoption support. She saw a picture of another little boy, Cole.

"I stayed awake all night staring at this picture and then I approached my husband the next day and we now have four children with Down syndrome. Ha! It kind of grew out of control," she said.

Their two older children were about to gain some younger brothers.

Cole and Cooper are 12, Caden is 10, all adopted from Ukraine.

Cobi is six. Stephanie and her husband Sean adopted him from Bulgaria.

"He suffered a brain injury and had two healed skull fractures from abuse in the orphanage. So he had multiple issues," she explained.

Cobi developed other health issues and was diagnosed with leukemia.

For two and a half years he's been fighting for his life with ongoing treatment at East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Chemotherapy treatments stopped a couple of weeks ago. Now Cobi is trying to walk, starting to eat, feeling better.

He also enjoyed his "off therapy party" to say goodbye to the oncology staff that has helped him heal.

The party made him feel pretty special but his mom wants people to know that children with Down syndrome are regular kids who want to play and make friends and even share a kiss with grandma.

"It might take them a little longer to get there, but they'll get there. You just need a little support," she said.

The Carmichaels are about to finalize the adoption of Landon, who does not have Down syndrome.

Stephanie says they still have room at the table, they still have room in their hearts for more kids, to join the Ds mafia.

"We'll probably be traveling in the next couple of months back to Ukraine to adopt another little boy who is six with Down syndrome," she said.

The Down Syndrome Awareness Group brings together families with members who have Down syndrome. The organization also spreads awareness through education and public events.

