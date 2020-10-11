Random Acts of Flowers to honor Veterans with more than 500 bouquets this week

All week long, our East Tennessee Veterans will be honored for Veterans Day with a special American flag in their flower bouquets.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11 and hundreds in East Tennessee will receive special surprises all week long.

Random Acts of Flowers will honor our Veterans with 513 flower bouquets for its Veterans' Celebration Week.

Executive Director Mick Reed said each bouquet will have an American flag.

All week, volunteers have been preparing for these special deliveries and making the bouquets.

"It means a lot to our volunteers," Reed said. "It gives them an emotional boost knowing that what they're doing here today is going to make someone else's day a little bit better."

This year, bouquet deliveries will be a little different this year due to COVID-19.