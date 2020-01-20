KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Do your children love to read? Read City USA encourages reading through several complementary programs.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is working with the Knox County Government, Knox County Public Library, Knox County Schools, The Great Schools Partnership, and other community organizations to make sure all kids have an opportunity to read.

Mayor Jacobs has challenged the community to participate in Read City USA: Read Around the World and log 500,000 hours reading.

An free app called Beanstack tracks how long you read. It features a timing option and the ability to manually input what you've read and for how long. Families and groups can share an account.

Donate picture books, story books or simple chapter books

WBIR

Another component is the "Reading Gives You Wings Book Drive." It continues through Friday, February 7.

Media celebrities are each paired with 10 schools in a friendly competition. Russell Biven is the celebrity representing WBIR and these schools:

o Berean Christian School

o Cedar Bluff Middle

o Corryton Elementary

o First Lutheran School

o Gresham Middle

o Halls Elementary

o New Hopewell Elementary

o Powell High School

o Ritta Elementary

o Sunnyview Primary

If Russell collects the most books then Read City USA Student Ambassadors at those schools will win lunch with Mayor Jacobs.

Bring new, hardcover books appropriate for elementary school students to the collection box in front of WBIR.

Drop off new, hardcover books for elementary school students at the collection box in front of WBIR

WBIR

You can also contact the mayor's office to coordinate a book pick-up or drop-off.

The donated books will go to Great Schools Partnership to distribute them to students.

Another part of the program features Read City USA Student Ambassadors.

They promote reading at their schools and encourage participation.

About 80 ambassadors represent public, private and home school groups.

RELATED: Knox Co. library launches Read Around the World challenge

RELATED: Read City USA launching 'Read Around the World' challenge in Knox County

RELATED: Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs launches new school program 'Read City USA'