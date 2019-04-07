CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Baby, you’re a firework!

St. Luke’s Hospital rang in the Fourth of July with adorable red, white and blue bundles of joy.

The nurses dressed up the newborns in buntings that were decorated with sparkly fireworks and stars. Even their hats had decorations that looked like sparklers.

Volunteers and nurses with St. Luke’s make the baby buntings throughout the year to help make the holidays a little more special for families in the birth care suites.

Photos: Newborns dressed up for the Fourth of July

