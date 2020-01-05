KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If this old house could talk then it would reveal the stories of two former owners, who had an impact on our community. The people who are renovating it are sharing those stories instead.

Anna Lawrence and Sean Bolen love historic homes. They have a real passion for a house at 1424 Fremont Place.

They want to preserve the plaster and the windows and the personality of the home they call the Ron Williams House, named for the talented landscape artist who bought the house to renovate it himself.

"It had been a rental home prior to him purchasing it. And so his work that he did really made it so that the foundation was strong, all of the floors were original, he didn't get rid of any of the features of the home. The trim work is all still intact, the fireplaces, the mantels," Anna Lawrence said. "He really wanted this house to be done. He had plans for it he had written out. He had picked out a new front door. And he never got to do that. But he is who we credit with being the initial preservationist because were it not for him it would not be standing in the state that it was."

Ron Williams was a talented landscape artist who bought the house to renovate

Anna Lawrence

His sister told Anna about Ron's health issues and financial challenges as well as his generous heart.

"Every penny that he made he either put back in to this house, he gave to his family to help support his parents, or we've heard stories from numerous people that he was once homeless and he lived in L&N Station before it was renovated. And he would just take money when he sold a painting and he would go and make sure his friends were taken care of who were still on the streets," she said.

Ron was the last owner.

They thought the first owner was Reverend Angus McDonald but research revealed the deed and the true first owner, his daughter, Annie McDonald.

Annie McDonald built the house in 1911

Anna Lawrence

She graduated from Maryville College, never married, and built the house in 1911 to care for her father and step-mother.

"When she passed away in the mid-50s the news at the time wrote a full-page spread on her heralding her as a local Knoxville businesswoman. She had worked at banks and law firms. And that was so uncommon for the time to be recognized like that as a female," Anna said.

Anna Lawrence and Sean Bolen will sell the house after renovations are complete

Anna Lawrence

Anna Lawrence and Sean Bolen will sell the house.

They've compiled a scrapbook to share the stories with whoever the next owner is and they plan a grand opening that will benefit an organization that helps the homeless.

"Like Ron once tried to continue doing in his life. So that we can have a big grand opening and celebration of his life and the house that he tried to finish and do something to give back to others in the process," she said.

It's certainly been a renovation project filled with stories.

RELATED: Take a virtual tour of Mabry-Hazen House and other Knoxville historical sites

RELATED: Knoxville's Villa Collina mansion will be back up for auction this spring

RELATED: Open houses begin at Eugenia Williams property

RELATED: Home tour benefits Alzheimer's Tennessee

RELATED: North Hills Holiday Home Tour