The motorcycle journey will cover 7,000 miles over three weeks

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. — A pastor, his wife Teresa, and a couple of friends will take off on a 7,000 mile motorcycle journey August 26.

Charlie Barnard serves as pastor at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village.

He said very year they pick a charity to support with a long-distance motorcycle ride.

This time the ride will benefit Our PLACE. It is an adult day center that will be built in Tellico Village and serve Loudon, Monroe and Roane counties.

Our PLACE provides activities for people with dementia and Alzheimer's. It not only enriches the lives of the patients but also provides a break for their caregivers.

Sue Newman said, "We're hoping to break ground sometime next year if we can raise the funds to do it and probably a year after that we'll open our doors."