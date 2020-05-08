x
Ride to Remember supports planned adult day center in Tellico Village

The motorcycle journey will cover 7,000 miles over three weeks

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. — A pastor, his wife Teresa, and a couple of friends will take off on a 7,000 mile motorcycle journey August 26. 

Charlie Barnard serves as pastor at First Baptist Church in Tellico Village

Credit: WBIR
Charlie Barnard will ride a motorcycle 7,000 miles with his wife and friends

He said very year they pick a charity to support with a long-distance motorcycle ride. 

This time the ride will benefit Our PLACE. It is an adult day center that will be built  in Tellico Village and serve Loudon, Monroe and Roane counties.

Credit: Our PLACE
Our PLACE will be an adult day center caring for people with dementia

Our PLACE provides activities for people with dementia and Alzheimer's. It not only enriches the lives of the patients but also provides a break for their caregivers. 

Credit: WBIR
Sue Newman is the chairperson for Our PLACE

Sue Newman said, "We're hoping to break ground sometime next year if we can raise the funds to do it and probably a year after that we'll open our doors."

The motorcycle riders plan to complete their 7,000 mile Ride to Remember September 16. 

You can support the ride with a pledge per mile or sponsorship. 

