KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bonnie Healy's actual 104th birthday is Sunday. But her friends at River Oaks Place Independent Living in Lenoir City decided to stretch out the celebration with a treat Thursday afternoon.

Who doesn't love a manicure? She certainly deserved the pampering at Dynasty Nail Spa in West Knoxville.

Bonnie was born in 1915. She shared her secret for a long and healthy life.

"I always tried to live right and do the right thing. And I've lived moderately," she said. "I always had enough but not too much. And I said I eat, drink and be merry."

Bonnie Healy shows off her sparkling nails after a birthday manicure

Her sparkly manicure matches her sparkling personality.

"She has one of those attitudes that is very contagious. It's bright and she's funny and everybody just wants to be around her," Amanda Spencer said. She is the Marketing Director at River Oaks Place who came up with the idea for a birthday manicure.

Bonnie Healy is a widow who was married for 31 years. She has two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.