CLEVELAND — Drumroll, please...

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has unleashed its list of nominees eligible for induction in 2020.

16 nominees are included this year with nine first-time contenders like Whitney Houston, Thin Lizzy, Dave Matthews Band and the Doobie Brothers.

So who could soon join rock ‘n’ roll royalty in music’s hallowed hall of fame? Did your favorite make the list? We've got in-depth bios of all 16 nominees below.

The 2020 induction ceremony will take place at Cleveland’s iconic Public Hall on Saturday, May 2. Ticket information will be revealed at a later date in January after the inductees from this pool of nominees are selected.

You can help decide who gets inducted by voting in the fan ballot HERE.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Some content below contains adult-oriented language.

