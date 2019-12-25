KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The reindeer mentioned in that Rudolph song were resting at the North Pole after a long night delivering toys.

But three animals from Reindeer Retreat in Maryville were happy to fill in.

Curly, Dominic and Romeo joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a surprise visit to East Tennessee Children's Hospital just after noon on Christmas Day.

Curly, Romeo and Dominic give their more famous friends a break after a long night of delivering presents

WBIR

"We just come by to see the kids because, unfortunately, they are not able to go home for the season. Just to put a smile on their face while they're here, that means more to us than anything," Santa said.

The visit was a fun distraction for the kids. Parents appreciated it, too.

Joshua Guthrie said, "My 3-month old is here in the hospital and we have three other kids here. We're here on vacation so we brought them down here so they could have something to do for Christmas."

Santa and Mrs. Clause pose for pictures with kids at East Tennessee Children's Hospital

WBIR

Photos on the sleigh and a chance to pet the reindeer made a delightful memory for families at ETCH.

"The best Christmas experience you can have while being at the hospital," Guthrie said.

Reindeer lock horns and enjoy pats from kids at ETCH

WBIR