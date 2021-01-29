Scam Alert! How scam callers are getting to you and tricks to slow down calls

The Better Business Bureau of Greater TN has some tips for when you don't know who's on the other end of the line.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Scam calls: We all get them.

It happens all of the time. Our cell phones ring but when we answer, it's just an automated message.

"I think they just go through cycles sometimes and they maybe pick up the prefix of your phone number," said CEO of Better Business Bureau of Great East TN Tony Binkley. "And when they get in that prefix, then that's when you start seeing a lot of calls that come from a similar prefix to what you have...to make you think it's a local call...and more legitimate."

While calling from a similar cell phone number may seem like a local call, Binkley emphasizes that you can never be too cautious when you don't know who's on the other end of the line.

"You just...you just don't know and that's the problem," he said. "When somebody calls you...you don't know what's real and what's not so you have to be extremely careful and just make sure that you don't give out any personal information...especially any banking or credit card information."

Binkley said in 2020 about 80% of people that fell for a scam call, lost money, whereas just a couple of years ago that number was around 70%.

While there's nothing you can really do to stop these calls completely, there are tips to help you slow those calls down.

"I mean personally if I see some I block it and I think that's helpful," he said. "I think if you block a few, you may not get as many. That's what I've found from personal experience."

Additionally, Binkley said while you can put your number on a "Do Not Call" list, but if the company isn't a legitimate business, there's a good chance they won't honor that.

"Scammers...don't pay attention to any of the rules...laws or anything else because all they want is your money...and they'll figure out a way try to get to it," he said.