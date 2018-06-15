You may have seen your next vacation option from the Tennessee River, surrounded by Ijams Nature Center.

It was designed to be a truly unique house at the end of dead end street.

"It's just a gem that is right here very close to Downtown Knoxville," Judy Roy said.

It's a sight to behold.

Julia Tucker, who is now 97 years old, put together the concept.

Her daughter, Judy Roy, knows the family's story.

Judy says her brother, Bill Powell, embraced historic preservation.

"He and my mother always visited antique stores and knew Knoxville up and down and the history and when he died of AIDS in '91 she said either I can go to counseling or I can do a project," Judy explained.

Her project is named for Bill: Williamswood Castle.

"When he died she said I am going to build a castle. He played the bagpipes and our family is from Scotland so she took a yellow pad, a legal pad, started sketching, found a builder and just started from there," she said.

Julia Tucker designed it and filled it with fabulous finds from across East Tennessee.

"She would see things and just visualize where she would want to use it," Judy said. "These beams in here, these are from the old East Tennessee Packing Company when they were tearing it down. You can still see the meat hooks around the edges."

It features more than 40 stained glass windows, gargoyles, a Scottish pub, and several knights in shining armor.

In 1991, when the castle was built, Judy was grown up so she never lived here.

"Her grandchildren - Tyler Roy and Julia Roy - they were able to be here with their friends from the time they were three and five years old. It would have been a neat experience to grow up here for sure," she said.

Julia Roy said, "Not until I got to be probably a teenager did I realize not everyone's grandmother had a actually castle you could go play in."

Not everyone has a castle and Julia Roy appreciated that and enjoyed the fairy tale.

"There are lots of good hidely holes and secret passageways," she said.

One of those is a staircase concealed by a bookcase.

It's a fun place to explore and it's now an option for you to be a princess. It is now listed on Airbnb.

"We have people that come all across the country to see Williamswood," Julia said.

With three bedrooms it can be a home away from home for a night or two.

And it is also a tribute to a man who died too soon, Bill Powell.

"I feel like it is the best legacy you could leave behind for someone who you love," Julia said.

Nightly rates are $425 weeknights and $575 weekends.

