Angie Wood has been the costume mistress at the Appalachian Ballet for roughly 25 years.

There are 300 costumes in the annual Christmas production of "The Nutcracker."

Many of the costumes have multiple parts.

Jan Valenti said she started sewing the elaborate tutus back in July.

The seamstresses are typically finished by Thanksgiving, but they've been known to sew during intermission.

"One time one of the little 'Mother Ginger' girls came running in at the intermission and said, 'I don't have any pantaloons.' And, I said, 'why not?' She said, 'they said you'd make me some.' I happened to have a piece of that fabric there with me at the theater, so I made her a pair and she wore them. That's the closest we've ever been," laughed Wood.

'The Nutcracker' runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 8 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

