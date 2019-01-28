KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Her name is Mary Huskey, but at Kroger in Seymour she is simply Ms. Mary.

"The people are so good they're like my family. And then the customers, I like to see them and they like to see me," she said.

You can see her there Monday through Friday, 40 hours a week, working in her second career.

"I worked 35 years at a mill, Standard Knitting Mill. And it moved out of the country so I decided, well, this it not for me just sitting at home. So I just came to Kroger and I've been here 28 years now," she said.

Her words ring out as customers come and go: Have a nice day! Have a good day! Do you need help to your car?

Customer Service Manager Sue Sonner said, "She brings a lot of inspiration to us, to the older people and the younger people, she inspires us all."

She inspires Sue Sonner, who has been there 43 years, even longer than Ms. Mary.

Mary not only bags groceries but also cleans the break room, the bathroom, gets the carts from the parking lot, anything and everything except working the cash register.

"I wouldn't want to do cashier work either because I wouldn't want to stand all day in one place all day. I want to move," she said.

Those moves include a happy dance that makes everybody happy.

"Mary is always in a good mood. She is always friendly. She is awesome," Sue said.

Mary revealed, "I'll be 89 May the 30th."

The octogenarian doesn't see obstacles. Bad weather, heavy lifting, no problem. So what's the hardest part of her job?

"Really, getting up every morning, I guess. No not really," she said.

Her husband is retired.

"He brings me to work. I did drive but since he wants to drive me I just let him," she said.

Customers will be happy to hear Ms. Mary said she's not planning on retiring any time soon.

"It won't be easy. It won't be easy to make a decision," she said.

Until then, enjoy her upbeat greetings and her dance moves.