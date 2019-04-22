MARYVILLE, Tenn. —

Breakfast

Start your morning off right with a cup of joe at Vienna Coffeehouse.

"It's been said we have the state's best coffee," Roastmaster John Clark said.

The smell of coffee beans is strong in the basement building, a converted furniture store.

It was a hobby turned business for Clark, who moved from San Francisco.

"I had a taste for good, dark roasted, west style coast coffee," Clark said

"I loved my coffee then started finding the best beans I could anywhere."

WBIR

Vienna gets beans from Ethiopia, Guatemala and Salvador.

While the business happens below, customers gather o the main level for a taste.

"Fresh, wholesome, not fancy, we don't do fancy but one of the best around," Clark described.

A bustling cafe offers bakery items and breakfast that are enjoyed in a roomy, but cozy space with couches and tables.

"Feels a little bit like a living room, soft seating, kitchen table in the cafe," Clark said.

WBIR

Local artwork adorns the walls, with a small stage and piano along one wall.

The coffee shop hosts Open Mic Night on Thursdays, and often singer-songwriters and bands on the weekends.

You can also turn from one brew to another after 4p.m. when 4 local beers are on tap and available.

The relaxed area welcomes business meetings, friendly get togethers, or study sessions for Maryville College students.

"It's sort of Maryville's living room, someone coined that for us, it is what we want to be, comfortable and a place to meet your buddies," said Clark.

Vienna Coffee House

212 College St, Maryville, TN 37804

WBIR

Greenways

Get a refill or your coffee to go and head next to the greenway. Just feet from the coffeehouse, 15 miles of paved path winds through woods and along the water.

You can experience the beauty of the city by foot, bike or even with a furry friend by your side.

The greenway takes you over bridges and through tunnels, connecting Maryville to Alcoa.

Lunch

After strolling along, you will have worked up an appetite for lunch.

The smells can lure you from the roadway to a delicious BBQ joint. A converted gas station, the original Full Service BBQ has been serving up great meals and good conversation for the last ten years.

WBIR

"It's so incredibly unique and different," CEO and founder Anthony DiFranco said.

"One of the big parts of its success is we took something the community already had an association with and polished it and made it new."

An open space with picnic tables and games, the restaurant encourages fellowship.

"We force our neighbors to sit side by side, you may be sitting next to the mayor or you may be sitting next to a farmer," DiFranco said.

They pride themselves on brisket, but pork and chicken are also on the menu. If you're running out of time, a drive-thru expedites getting those nachos in your hands faster.

Whatever you order is sure to hit the spot.

"This is the path to the Smoky Mountains, everyone passes by this location and makes it part of their routine and vacation and part of their family."

Full Service BBQ of Maryville

113 South Washington Street Maryville, TN 37804

WBIR

Shopping

With a fully belly of BBQ, it might be time for some shopping.

Home decor, art and handmade items are a plenty at boutiques like Dandy Lions Gifts and The Village Tinker.

Dinner

Before long, it's time for dinner.

Look no further than the Walnut Kitchen.

"Comfort, that's the main thing people bring up to me is it feels like home here in Tennessee," Alex Gass, Executive Chef said of the restaurant.

Inside the doors, guests enjoy an open lounge with a bar with plenty of natural light.

Private rooms are accessible for groups, as well as counter-top space along the kitchen for those wanting to experience the chefs in action.

WBIR

The Walnut Kitchen prides themselves on using produce and meat from farmers in the area.

"It started with a good friend of mine, David Rule, all his vision. He's from here in Maryville and wanted to put something together to highlight the farmers and people in the local community and bring to light in town," Gass said.

The Walnut Kitchen operates currently as just a dinner joint. Drinks are available at four, with food at 5, Monday thru Saturday.

If you want to cook on your own, you can buy meat to go at their butcher shop.

WBIR

Beautiful wooden walls encompass the Appalachian atmosphere of the restaurant. Reclaimed wood from a barn on the owner's property is incorporated in the structure on both the walls and ceiling.

When the weather is nice, patrons can enjoy a rooftop, pet-friendly patio.

Gass recommends trying the dry-aged beef, an old technique that creates a flavorful meal, and anything that comes of the wood-fired grill is sure to please as well!

Walnut Kitchen

606 High St, Maryville, TN 37804

Dessert

No trip is complete without a little something sweet to cap off the night.

This shop is guaranteed to catch your eye. Next door to the iconic Capitol Theatre, a step inside this ice cream and coffee shop is a film lover's dream.

Yoda, Groot and E.T. greet you from the window, while movie memorabilia covers the walls and ceilings.

WBIR

Sit in a booth with Indiana Jones staring down at you or eat your sundae with Darth Vadar over your shoulder.

"Somewhere where we want them to come in and say 'I want to bring my friends back here'. I want them to come and see all the things they have done with this area, and experience whats in the coffee shop and in the theatre," Capitol Theatre event director Haley Schweitzer said.

WBIR

Menu items play on film favorites such as the "Raider's Gold" and the "The Flux Capacitor".

"It truly is different from anything else, " Schweitzer said. "Small town, but grand coffee shop."

You can also wander through the Capitol Theatre next door. A historic venue for weddings and proms that was once a local movie theatre from the 30s to the 70s.

Capitol Theatre

127 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801

The Capitol Coffee Shop is Open

Tuesday - Thursday : 1pm - 8pm

Friday - Saturday : 1pm -10pm

WBIR

What's New

A historical town, the Maryville Downtown Association works to preserve the integrity of the historic area, but also improve and enhance it for people who live there and visitors so people can do a number of things work, shop and play, no matter their age.

One of the cool things in the works right now is a "Butterfly pocket park". Soon, the exterior wall of company Substance Solutions will be transformed into a mural.

It will have beautiful butterfly wings, a larger pair for adults, and one smaller for children to take pictures at. Plus, it will be a space where live butterflies can thrive and live!

Organizers hope this will improve aesthetics and create a fun draw for locals and visitors.

WBIR

"I can't look on social media without seeing wings in Nashville or San Antonio murals, people are excited about that. It's something people love to share and we think that will provide a nice relaxing space to sit and enjoy this area and take pictures and share with your friends and show what a wonderful place Maryville is," Pete Simmons, Maryville Downtown Association's Executive Director said.

There is no completion date on this yet, there is still a lot of work to be done, but the design committee and city are working hard to make it a reality. They also plan to add tables and benches.

Friday Night Lights

If you're eager to see what Downtown Maryville is all about, you're in luck!

Friday, April 26th is the kick off for "Friday Night Lights"

This is an event the Maryville Downtown Association puts on during the last Friday of each month through September.

They open up the streets and have special themed events encouraging people to come to downtown, eat, shop, stroll and just check it out.