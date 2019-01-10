GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The first time Jacob Starker marched onto the football field at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School with bagpipes tucked under his arm, the fans filling the bleachers decked in their Highlander blue and gold couldn't contain their surprise.

"Everyone lost it. Everyone was cheering so loud. I bet you could hear it in the mountains, all that cheering," Senior piccolo and flute player Madison Whaley recalled.

"I remember hearing screams all around me. It was interesting," Starker said. The high school senior first became interested in bagpipes three years ago while researching his family's Scottish heritage.

"I want to learn music and learn about my history. I put the two together and I found out this instrument existed," Starker said, holding up the pipes. When Starker found out his school's mascot was the Highlander, and several years ago they had a bagpiper who led the football team onto the field, he knew he had to learn the instrument to restore the tradition.

Jacob Starker leads the Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders onto the field before their Sept. 20 game against Scott High School.

"It adds a lot to the atmosphere here. We're the Highlanders, and having Jacob out here in his kilt and his pipes, it gets the energy going. It really gets the fans going," said senior trumpeter Chandler Ogle.

Starker's pipes have become part of the culture at Gatlinburg-Pittman, but with graduation on the horizon for Starker and no underclassmen currently capable of playing the unusual instrument, Band Director Greg Fitch feared the tradition might once again fade away.

"I remember thinking, what's going to happen when Jacob graduates. There's not going to be someone to fill those shoes," Fitch said.

The band director recently started taking bagpipe lessons of his own.

Band Director Greg Fitch recently started taking lessons to learn bagpipes.

"With Jacob going off to college, there's no one to teach the kids, so what's my job as band director? To teach the kids how to play music," Fitch said. "I want to build a pipe and drum program here at Gatlinburg-Pittman to carry on that tradition and give kids the opportunity to learn bagpipes and drums and to be a part of the heritage here."

Even after Starker takes his last steps onto the field at the end of the season, Fitch plans on continuing the tradition that was missing for so many years.

As for Starker, he said he'll keep the bagpipes as a hobby after graduation but plans to pursue a more classical music route in college.

'Knoxville Pipe and Drums' performs with Greg Fitch and Jacob Starker before a football game.

